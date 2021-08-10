Democrats want Republicans rounded up and arrested

















Some Arizonans are pathetic! They want Republicans arrested for saying Joe Biden didn’t win the election in 2020. Watch the clip and see that it’s true.

Comedian Mark Dice asked people in Arizona to sign a petition to arrest Trump supporters who still say Joe Biden didn’t win the election. He said people are still saying that stuff at the dinner table, in the locker room, and he wants to stop them and put them in jail.

Two people were angry, most signed and wanted Trump supporters arrested, but one man at the end got the last laugh.

Watch:

