OR graduates don’t have to prove they can read, write, do math

















Governor Kate Brown dropped the graduation requirement that students prove they can read, write, or do math via testing or teacher evaluations. Their diplomas don’t mean much any longer, and it sends a terrible message.

She hasn’t commented on why she signed Senate Bill 744 to make all this happen, reported OregonLive.

Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director, said in an emailed statement that suspending the reading, writing, and math proficiency requirements will benefit “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

He added: “Leaders from those communities have advocated time and again for equitable graduation standards, along with expanded learning opportunities and support.”

That is one of the worst forms of racism. Leftists think minorities are too stupid to learn.

Lawmakers didn’t add any learning opportunities to support the minorities. They simply eliminated the standards of measurement.

The law is aimed at standardized tests, but there are other tests and classroom evaluations that could be used.

It’s allegedly due to the pandemic, but they won’t put new requirements in effect until 2027.

Democrats in the legislature overwhelmingly supported ending the longtime proficiency requirement, while Republicans criticized it for lowering academic standards. A couple of lawmakers crossed party lines on the votes.

This isn’t helping anyone. Stupid politicians harming education and children is nothing new. It harms all the students who are taught standards don’t matter. Neither excelling nor failing matters for only one reason. They think these children can’t learn.

BIGOTRY

This is the “Soft” Bigotry Of Low Expectations, a phrase coined by Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush. It refers to the left’s approach to minorities, especially in the black community. It is based on the notion that they are unable to achieve success in American society.

Leftists couch their racist beliefs in saying racism is so systemic that black Americans can’t overcome it. This is obvious in the way leftists address issues related to black Americans and other minorities. It is the aristocrats of the Left looking down on people they consider inferior.

It is the worst form of racism and it’s concealed in various claims such as math is too white because it demands accuracy. They will tell you that proper English is white ideology. And standards? Well, they are systemically racist.

