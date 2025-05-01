Three New Democrat Bills to Take All of Our Guns

The Democrats, and maybe a RINO or two, in the federal government sponsored the GOSAFE Act, the Bump Act, and the Assault Weapons Ban of 2025. Democrats are targeting AR-15s, AK-47s, semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns. They want all of our guns.

Democrats won’t give up until we are all disarmed. This is an endless fight, and we must not let them ever succeed for freedom’s sake.

I should mention here that New York Gov. Hochul, a servant of the far left, just signed three gun law bills to reduce non-existent gun violence instead of putting violent criminals away. The laws focus on firearm modifications, credit card tracking of gun purchases, and stricter dealer requirements. One is a vague bump stock law. Another makes credit card companies track gun purchases. Still another measure mandates gun dealers to post warning signs and distribute materials about firearm ownership risks. It’s unsubsidized, mandatory anti-gun advertising.

Washington State wants to enact a law requiring a license to purchase a gun. They also want to make ammunition a privilege they grant.

DEMOCRAT FEDERAL GUN LAWS

GoSafe Act

This is like the US government saying we are not going to ban pickup trucks, but we are going to ban all four-wheel vehicles that happen to have a large bed behind the passenger compartment.

Democrats are targeting the mechanics of firearms. That means millions of guns would be banned. The bureaucrats would compile the list.

The Assault Weapons Ban Is Back

Democrats will ban “weapons of war” and call almost all guns “weapons of war.” Adam Schiff is a commie, and he wants us disarmed. He introduced the legislation.

Democrats are still pushing the Bump Act.

The federal ban on bump stocks was struck down by the Supreme Court on June 14, 2024, effectively making them legal to buy and possess in many states. The court’s decision in Garland v. Cargill overturned a previous regulation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that classified bump stocks as machine guns. This means that states without their own specific bans on bump stocks will now find them legal.

That led to Congresswoman Dina Titus reintroducing her Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

The 2023 legislation banned items that had nothing to do with machine gun fire. The language is deliberately broad, allowing for various attachments. It amends the Internal Revenue Code to add semi-automatic firearms to the list of firearms subject to regulation under the National Firearms Act.

Join the NRA, the Gun Owners of America, or some other reliable gun rights organization.

