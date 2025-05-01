Insane DNC Looks to Possibly Replace David Hogg with a DEI

The certifiable DNC forced fake Parkland survivor David Hogg into their administration as the Vice Chair [he can’t be a Chairman or Chairperson because “man” and “son” are not gender neutral enough] without the votes needed. Hogg was the beta male who was supposed to attract more white men to the party. Instead, he launched an effort to get Democrat politicians primaried for not doing what he wants.

The DNC doesn’t force out its candidates or politicians. They only help them win. Hogg violated the rules.

Now, the DNC is looking at a Native American nutty woman to take his place. She is challenging Hogg’s victory, and the DNC is hearing the case only because it wants to, and has probably encouraged it.

Since she is a far-left Democrat woman and Native American, she has the only requirements they see as necessary for the position. She claims that the DNC violated its gender diversity rules. They might have a new election.

Challenger Kalyn Free said they overlooked three women of color for the job. She objects to Hogg’s whiteness.

The DNC doesn’t know what they are doing and are going further left with this Free woman. They are stuck with the rich, lost a lot of middle class, don’t like white men, love wars, hate borders, like to spend into oblivion, and on and on. They are forcing out more moderate Democrats with no place to go. Trump stole a lot of their agenda. For example, he loves the workingman [gender neutral “man”] and peace.

Democrats will keep putting nails in their coffins until they have an agenda beyond crazy.

LMAO! Because of the DNC’s insane diversity policies, they’re now considering OVERRULING Vice Chair David Hogg’s victory in favor of a Native American woman! They will NEVER let go of DEI. Per Semafor, Kalyn Free is challenging her defeat to Hogg, a white male, at the last… pic.twitter.com/6xfWJ4J7ol — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2025

