Democrats Want to Imprison Twitter Files Reporter for a Typo

Democrats want to imprison Matt Taibbi, a Twitter Files reporter, for an obvious typo, followed by misinformation from a dishonest MSNBC reporter. A letter sent by a Democrat representative threatening Mr. Taibbi with prison went through Hakeem Jeffries and Jerry Nadler. There’s more. Read on.

The Daily Caller reported that the authoritarian Democrats used a lie to threaten Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi with jail. The Caller reports:

Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett sent ‘Twitter Files’ journalist Matt Taibbi a letter on April 13 demanding he issue a correction to his Congressional testimony based on a debunked allegation from MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan.

…Under the federal perjury statute, 18 U.S.C. § 1621, providing false information is punishable by up to five years imprisonment. For all of these reasons, I am sure you understand the importance of ensuring that your testimony is true and accurate. I look forward to your prompt response,” her letter concluded.

His crime was a typo in a tweet that he immediately corrected. He was referencing CISA and accidentally wrote CIS. Newsmax has more detail, but basically, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan made an error [or lied] making Taibbi look like he lied to Congress. Journalist Lee Fang came to Taibbi’s rescue with evidence of Hasan’s error and previous corruption, including plagiarism.

To make it worse, the letter went through Hakeem Jeffries and Jerry Nadler.

🚨 DID YOU KNOW the Plaskett letter threatening Matt Taibbi with imprisonment went thru Hakeem Jeffries and Jerry Nadler? DNC & Dem party leadership have always been behind the Blue Anon Cult. Don’t miss @mtaibbi on @JimmyDoreShow hosted by @aaronjmate https://t.co/eTnwM1w6QZ pic.twitter.com/3MgsOK637T — Brook Hines 🌸 got the existential willies (@nashville_brook) April 22, 2023

Matt Taibbi spoke with Kim Iverson about Democrats wanting to take him to prison for a mistake. He called it mind-blowing.

He explained that MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan made a mistake himself, accusing Mr. Taibbi of lying to Congress. When Hasan didn’t own up to his mistake [lie], the authoritarian Democrats threatened Taibbi with prison.

🚩 Matt Taibbi On Being Threatened By Congress With Jail Time After His MSNBC Interview “Now they want to take me to prison over a mistake that they’re making, which is mind blowing”@mtaibbi @KimIversenShow @lhfang @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/hgDyf58p1D — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 21, 2023

When Mr. Taibbi testified to Congress – truthfully – Biden’s IRS showed up at his home. Mr. Taibbi did nothing wrong and pays all his taxes.

It looks like Biden weaponized the IRS, and to make matters worse, the administration doesn’t care how it looks.

Sen. Ron Johnson confronts Biden’s IRS Commissioner on IRS agents going to Matt Taibbi’s home while he was testifying before the House. You’re not answering my question this is very troubling. ♦️ Nothing can stop what’s coming…NCSWC! pic.twitter.com/YbjHdCTzab — Angels fly higher (@TimmerAngie) April 23, 2023

Authoritarian, fascist Democrats also want to ban Tucker Carlson. Democrats are dangerous, and they are way too far left. They are ruining the country.

The media is also corrupt. Where are they on this issue? Every journalist should be screaming about this. The media unfortunately is controlled by only six companies.

Ironically, Matt Taibbi is left-wing. He was at Occupy Wall Street, thinking it was the best protest he ever saw. His unforgivable crime is his support of the First Amendment, and he’s honest.

Here’s AOC wanting Tucker taken off the air and Jen Psaki nodding away.

In less than a week, the US government has threatened to imprison journalist Matt Taibbi and now they are calling to ban Tucker Carlson. We do know what kind of “DeMocRaCieS” censor and imprison journalists, right? https://t.co/DvtloSMFtT — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 23, 2023

