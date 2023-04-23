Democrats Want to Imprison Twitter Files Reporter for a Typo

By
M Dowling
-
1
3

Democrats want to imprison Matt Taibbi, a Twitter Files reporter, for an obvious typo, followed by misinformation from a dishonest MSNBC reporter. A letter sent by a Democrat representative threatening Mr. Taibbi with prison went through Hakeem Jeffries and Jerry Nadler. There’s more. Read on.

The Daily Caller reported that the authoritarian Democrats used a lie to threaten Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi with jail. The Caller reports:

Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett sent ‘Twitter Files’ journalist Matt Taibbi a letter on April 13 demanding he issue a correction to his Congressional testimony based on a debunked allegation from MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan.

…Under the federal perjury statute, 18 U.S.C. § 1621, providing false information is punishable by up to five years imprisonment. For all of these reasons, I am sure you understand the importance of ensuring that your testimony is true and accurate. I look forward to your prompt response,” her letter concluded.

His crime was a typo in a tweet that he immediately corrected. He was referencing CISA and accidentally wrote CIS. Newsmax has more detail, but basically, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan made an error [or lied] making Taibbi look like he lied to Congress. Journalist Lee Fang came to Taibbi’s rescue with evidence of Hasan’s error and previous corruption, including plagiarism.

To make it worse, the letter went through Hakeem Jeffries and Jerry Nadler.

Matt Taibbi spoke with Kim Iverson about Democrats wanting to take him to prison for a mistake. He called it mind-blowing.

He explained that MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan made a mistake himself, accusing Mr. Taibbi of lying to Congress. When Hasan didn’t own up to his mistake [lie], the authoritarian Democrats threatened Taibbi with prison.

When Mr. Taibbi testified to Congress – truthfully – Biden’s IRS showed up at his home. Mr. Taibbi did nothing wrong and pays all his taxes.

It looks like Biden weaponized the IRS, and to make matters worse, the administration doesn’t care how it looks.

Authoritarian, fascist Democrats also want to ban Tucker Carlson. Democrats are dangerous, and they are way too far left. They are ruining the country.

The media is also corrupt. Where are they on this issue? Every journalist should be screaming about this. The media unfortunately is controlled by only six companies.

Ironically, Matt Taibbi is left-wing. He was at Occupy Wall Street, thinking it was the best protest he ever saw. His unforgivable crime is his support of the First Amendment, and he’s honest.

Here’s AOC wanting Tucker taken off the air and Jen Psaki nodding away.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
32 seconds ago

The fact that ‘too’ many people are unable to see the msm for what they are, contemptible lying corrupt entities akin to propaganda, is a sad reflection on ‘supposed’ intelligence…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz