Democrats Want to Take Out Justice Thomas in the Immunity Case

Democrats are trying to take out Justice Clarence Thomas in the upcoming Trump immunity case to improve their chances of winning.

They claim Justice Thomas can’t remain impartial because his wife believes the 2020 election was stolen. The way The Washington Post put it is that she wanted the election overturned.

Democrats think the code of conduct can be used to silence Justice Thomas on this case, giving activist prosecutor Jack Smith better odds. Last month, all nine justices, including Thomas, signed onto the 14-page document outlining how they should behave and perform their official duties. Justice Thomas’s wife has nothing to do with it, or his decisions.

Trump has been charged with four counts related to conspiring to obstruct the results of the 2020 election. His lawyers argue that presidential immunity shields him from prosecution. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ruled against him in December. Trump appealed the decision, and special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court last week to expedite the process. Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to respond to Smith’s request.

In a new letter, eight House Democrats, led by Rep. Hank Johnson (Ga.), who worries about Guam sinking if we put too many troops on the island, is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee’s courts subcommittee. He and his subcommittee members are calling on Thomas to recuse himself from the case, citing the court’s new code of conduct’s guidance on impartiality.

Specifically, they raised concerns about Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. She attended the J6 rally at the Capitol.

The December 15th letter says his wife’s views raise concerns about him.

“If you want to show the American people that the Supreme Court’s recent Code of Conduct is worth more than the paper it is written on, you must do the honorable thing and recuse yourself from any decisions in the case of United States v. Trump,” the lawmakers state.

Besides Johnson, the letter was signed by Reps. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.), Sheila Jackson Lee (Tex.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Gerald E. Connolly (Va.), Dan Goldman (N.Y.) and Jasmine Crockett (Texas).

Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including committee chairman Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), said last week that Thomas should recuse himself from the case.

They are the worst of the radical Left Democrats.

The code of conduct emerged after they found Justice Thomas went on vacation with rich friends. Nothing untoward was involved. Democrats have been attacking the three conservative Justices, falsely accusing them of ethical violations. It’s a branch of government they don’t control.

Related