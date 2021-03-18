Psaki invites all the world’s children to the USA illegally as they’re raped and sex trafficked









Reporter Kristin Fisher asked press secretary Jen Psaki today if there would be any limit to the number of illegal aliens streaming into the United States.

With an edge to her voice, as if the reporter had a nerve asking, she said, “A limit or a cap? So should we send some kids who are 10 back at a certain point? Is that what you’re asking me?”

Fischer replied, “I’m not setting the policy here. I’m just asking what the Biden policy is.”

Psaki then said, “Our policy continues to be, we’re not going to send a 10-year-old back across the border. That was the policy of the last administration. That’s not our policy here.”

In other words, she invited every child in the world to come into the United States illegally. Their policy after that is to allow their families to join them. Read on to the last clip showing the horror that befalls these children.

Watch:

One of our readers wrote: “I shudder to think what this announcement is going to cause. Will buses full of children gathered from all over the world start dumping them by the tens of hundreds of thousands at our border? Will every Mexican kid simply step over the border? They will get free everything including citizenship and then they can chain migration all their relatives in.”

We are in the hands of cruel madmen (and women). Watch this next clip and consider the horror it conjures up. They are raping and sex trafficking these children and then prancing into the country. 75% of those entering are men or older male teens:

This was from my first trip to Yuma. The saddest part is I find more like this everywhere I go! — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 16, 2021

The more complete Psaki clip:

“Should we send some kids who are 10 back at a certain point, is that what you’re asking me?” — Jen Psaki to Fox News reporter who is grilling her about the border pic.twitter.com/KcDlFMB8gL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021

