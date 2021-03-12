Dems are coming for our rifles hours after passing 2 gun control bills









Hours after passing two outrageous gun control bills, HR 8 and HR 1146 [8 Republicans sold us out], Feinstein and Democrats introduced a bill to ban so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

There will be no end to this until they have all of our guns. Only criminals will have guns.

As Democrats are making the country more and more dangerous, they are planning to disarm us. They should be letting us conceal carry so we can protect ourselves.

NEW – Feinstein, Democrats introduced a bill to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines just hours after U.S. House passed major new gun control laws. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 11, 2021

Their idea of an assault weapon is a rifle, an ordinary rifle. They know rifles like an AR-15 aren’t assault weapons or weapons of war. The Democrat goal is to incrementally take all of our guns.

Feinstein’s a piece of work. She has the right to conceal carry.

I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this bill and other reforms, including the assault weapons ban I will reintroduce in the coming weeks. With a new administration in the White House, it’s time to take action to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/SRSJ7BSDs0 — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 3, 2021

