Hillary responds bitterly to Judiciary wishing her a Happy B-day

Yesterday was Amy Coney Barrett Day, and it was also Hillary Clinton’s birthday. The House Judiciary Republicans didn’t forget Mrs. Clinton.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans mockingly tweeted “Happy Birthday” to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate.

The tweet came shortly after Barrett was confirmed in a 52-48 Senate vote, with Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) the only Republican to buck party lines and oppose the nominee.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

During the day yesterday, we saw others tweeting this:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

For all her vicious lies and the coup, she deserves that and more. She’s just another sore loser.

Six minutes after the Judiciary tweeted, Clinton tweeted, “Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out.”

That’s utter nonsense, of course, but lying works for Democrats.

Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 27, 2020