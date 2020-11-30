Dems are the party of wealthy, elites, moral authoritarians

The political parties are undergoing a realignment. The Democrats have left the middle class behind culturally and economically. They are the party of the elite, corporations, and Marxist moralists.

Some of that change is due to President Trump’s outreach to minorities and others of the working class. Some of it is because Democrats are no longer what they purported to be.

Republicans are now the party of the middle class.

Reporter Tim Pool writes, “This is part of what drives the realignment in politics. Democrats are the party of the wealthy, managerial elites, and the moral authoritarians.

A chart shows the new trend.

In 1980, the Democrats only won 9/100 of the highest income counties. In 2020, Biden won over fifty percent (57/43) of the highest income counties. Part of this, of course, was due to Trump’s unique character flaws, but it is also part of a long-term Party reversal. pic.twitter.com/BFYkUzCFan — Ben Winegard 🌲🌲 (@BenWinegard) November 24, 2020