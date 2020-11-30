Lin Wood wants you to see this

Lin Wood reported that the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appears to have his own Wi-Fi set up – an office — at Eaton Corporation, and so does Poll Pad.

Why does Eaton need Wi-Fi set up for the Georgia Secretary of State and Poll Pad? You can pick it up in the parking lot.

Does this seem swampy to you?

Random Facts:Eaton is a foreign corporation based in Ireland with some parts made in China. Eaton is in 125 countries, including China, and Venezuela. Poll Pad is an electronic record keeper to replace allegedly inefficient paper ballots. They also have a Wi-Fi set-up/office at Eaton. Raffensperger also has Wi-Fi set up at Eaton.

Watch:

Looks like @GaSecofState Brad Raffensperger DOES do business at Eaton Corporation. State business. Voting related. Do GA Patriots think Raffesperger is corrupt & knee deep in the fraudulent election or is it just me? https://t.co/2g5WtmuxeI pic.twitter.com/1rQPAhNhlL — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020