Dems back research of human embryos-into-animals, vice versa, chimeras

Senate Democrats rejected a ban on human-animal chimeras. You read that right. Democrats think Frankenstein monsters are just fine.

The Republicans in the Senate hoped to ban participation in research that created certain chimeras, or human-animal hybrids, in the expectation that the federal government could lift a moratorium on funding for those projects.

A party-line vote saw 48 Republicans supporting the measure. The 49 nays included 47 Democrats and two [communist] independents –Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-ME. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., didn’t vote.

Proposed this week, the Endless Frontier Act also contained language barring the transfer of a human embryo to a non-human womb and vice versa.

That’s right. They want to put a human baby into an animal and vice versa.

“We shouldn’t need to clarify in law that creating animal-human hybrids or ‘chimeras’ is ethically unthinkable, but sadly the need for that very clear distinction has arrived,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who co-sponsored the bill with Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Democrats have gone mad and when they have permanent power, the USA will be a place to flee from not to.

Braun said: “Human life is distinct and sacred, and research that creates an animal-human hybrid or transfers a human embryo into an animal womb or vice versa should be completely prohibited, and engaging in such unethical experiments should be a crime.”

The legislation would impose penalties as high as $1 million or “the amount equal to twice the amount of the gross pecuniary gain.” It also provided for up to 10 years in prison.

THE NIH PLANS TO DO IT

The bill was intended as a check on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) potentially lifting its moratorium on research utilizing chimeras.

On Wednesday, the International Society for Stem Cell Research released guidance backing chimeric research.

“Chimeric embryo and in utero research … should proceed for the minimum time necessary to achieve the scientific aim,” the organization’s guidelines read.

The NIH is an amoral, disgusting leftist agency and should be abolished. Start over. The Collins-Fauci organization is corrupt.

