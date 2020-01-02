LaRaza Rosie’s Son Julian Bows Out of the 2020 Race

Some of you might not be aware that Julian Castro was still running for president. He has polled under 1% and never took off as a popular candidate, perhaps because he’s an out-and-out leftist who promotes anti-American values. He is the son of LaRaza Rosie (see below).

He was actually running for Vice President these past several months. His greatest asset is his race.

Julián Castro, the former housing secretary who was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary, said Thursday he would end his bid for the presidency, capping a yearlong campaign where despite struggling in polls, he remained an enduring contender and policy pacesetter on immigration and fighting poverty.

Throughout his campaign, Mr. Castro, 45, a native of San Antonio who spent five years as its mayor, portrayed himself as an unapologetic liberal who was shaped by his humble beginnings and had been overlooked by the press. Though he created some memorable moments as he championed progressive policy and challenged his rivals on the campaign trail, Mr. Castro was unable to break into the upper tier of a crowded primary field. His exit is the latest departure of a candidate of color from a field that began as the most racially diverse ever in a Democratic primary.

The left is overly concerned about the color of a person’s skin and has little concern for what they stand for and are promoting.

HIS STATEMENT

“I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Mr. Castro said in a nearly four-minute video message released by his campaign, which included a montage from his year on the trail, including visits to the border and a homeless encampment in Oakland. “Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight,” Castro said in a Twitter post.

WHO IS JULIAN, SON OF ROSIE

Castro wanted open borders and claimed asylum laws are racist. Crime happens, he said, and it doesn’t matter if they are here illegally. He is a big government control freak who pushed federal control of all local police. He also ran on 90% tax rates and freebies for all of his voting blocs.

He was anti-gun and walked illegal aliens across our borders — illegally.

His mother Rosie is a Reconquista communist.