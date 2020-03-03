Dems’ best shot quotes incoherently from the Declaration of Independence

Reportedly, Pete Buttigieg received a phone call from Barack Obama right before he dropped out. Perhaps the same took place with Amy Klobuchar. Both are now rallying with Joe Biden. If this is the candidate Democrats are settling on, they really are desperate.

The former vice president is having problems putting coherent thoughts together and he is spreading misinformation. This past weekend, he was blathering about the ‘transpandemic’ diseases and misportraying the President’s handling of the coronavirus.

During a stump speech in Texas that was aired live on MSNBC, Biden attempted to quote a passage from the Declaration of Independence.

The passage is: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Slurring, bumbling, and confused is the only way his speech could be described. He forgot the quote and ended with, “you know the thing…” as he stammered off.

This is the Democrats’ best shot at the presidency? No wonder they have to invent scandals to take down the President.

This is getting more and more painful to watch. We don’t want to repeat these stories since it’s obvious Mr. Biden has brain damage of some kind. But, he’s putting himself out there.

It’s Biden or the red diaper baby who is threatening to bring the party into full-fledged communism. Still hanging out there is the dishonest Michael Bloomberg and the fake Indian Elizabeth Warren.

Conservative firebrand, actor James Woods has his own thoughts on the issue.

The Democrats are going to stuff Hillary Clinton in with a bogus brokered convention or they are going to attach her to this sad, broken man as VP. Either way they will steal this election for #HillaryClinton. She’s the Terminator. pic.twitter.com/abLItTpzia — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 2, 2020

We the People of the United States, in order to…you know the thing. All we have to fear is…you know, that’s the other thing, man.