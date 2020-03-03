Chris Matthews Is Out at MSNBC

Chris Matthews of Hardball is out at MSNBC. Matthews said he is retiring and apologized for making comments that offended women.

Tingles is gone.

The left is eating their own. Chris Matthews has been under fire for alleged inappropriate behavior towards women and other comments that angered his audience.

On Monday evening, he said at the top of the show, “Let me start with my headline tonight: I’m retiring. This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC.”

“And obviously, this isn’t for the lack of interest in politics. As you can tell, I loved every minute of my 20 years as a host of ‘Hardball.’ Every morning I read the papers and I’m gung-ho to get to work. Not many people have had this privilege. I loved working with my producers and our discussions we’d have on how we report the news. And I love having this connection with you, the people who watch.”

Matthews had a bad week of gaffes and controversies with the left who are unforgiving. There are accusations of sexist behavior but a former reporter told Fox News that these allegations have been out there for years. The liberals have brought them to the fore now because it’s convenient.

Last month, Matthews got in trouble for saying Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucus was like the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. He wasn’t calling Bernie Hitler but that’s how people took it.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940: “It’s too late to stop him … it’s over” pic.twitter.com/6GJetLoDkq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

Hasta la Vista Chris!

Chris Matthews announces — on a Monday — he’s retiring and that today’s “Hardball” will be the last. "After my conversation with NBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball. I’ll tell you why. The younger generations are ready to take the reigns." pic.twitter.com/Y3HV9Qy35l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2020