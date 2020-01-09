Moment a missile appeared to hit Airlines Flight 752

Pentagon officials have said they believe the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was blasted out of the sky by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system.

The New York Times shared the video in a report Thursday afternoon, saying they had verified the location of the video with the last known location of the plane’s transponder.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the strike “may have been unintentional.”

There were 63 Canadians aboard.

Trudeau says Canadian and allied intelligence supports that conclusion. He declined to get into the specific intelligence but said it appeared it was a surface-to-air missile that struck the plane.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” Trudeau told a news conference.

He added: “This may well have been unintentional.”

There is spy satellite information, video, and pieces of the missile on the wing that indicates a missile hit the plane.

In this video, it sure looks like a missile hit the plane.

Here we go. Video footage of an Iranian Tor M1 missile bringing down the 737-800, Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752. This certainly contradicts Iran’s “engine failure” narrative. pic.twitter.com/CyMjASAlFI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 9, 2020

This is the video someone took as it was coming down: