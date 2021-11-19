The Real Gaige Grosskreutz

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A Portland, Oregon resident who knew Gaige Grosskreutz in real life but hadn’t seen him in a while, sent Andy Ngo the following correspondence. Grosskreutz asked him repeatedly for his address and suggested he will fly out to harm him at his home.

Grosskreutz, a violent communist, is the “medic”– who was wounded while trying to shoot Kyle Rittenhouse in the head — and helped break Jerry Nadler’s heart.


