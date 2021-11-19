The Real Gaige Grosskreutz

















A Portland, Oregon resident who knew Gaige Grosskreutz in real life but hadn’t seen him in a while, sent Andy Ngo the following correspondence. Grosskreutz asked him repeatedly for his address and suggested he will fly out to harm him at his home.

Grosskreutz, a violent communist, is the “medic”– who was wounded while trying to shoot Kyle Rittenhouse in the head — and helped break Jerry Nadler’s heart.

Ngo exclusive: A Portland, Ore. resident who knew Gaige Grosskreutz in real life but hadn’t seen him in a while sent me this correspondence. Grosskreutz asks him repeatedly for his address & suggests he will fly out to harm him at his home. #Rittenhouse #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/gp0aCi0yw7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 19, 2021

