Dems Building Walls to Prepare for Mostly Peaceful Protests

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

Law enforcement and city officials in Chicago are building walls around the Democratic National Convention venue to prepare for their violent, close allies of the Left. If the Democrat protesters riot, will they go to prison for years like the J6 protesters?

And why walls? Democrats told us walls don’t work. They build walls to protect communist Democrats, but not Americans from foreign terrorists and criminals.

Radical pro-Hamas radicals have protested and rioted across the United States since the October 7 massacre in Israel and subsequent war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands are reportedly going to march on the convention which begins tomorrow.

Democrats are worried about the upcoming mostly peaceful protests by their far-left allies.

They have shown up at Joe Biden’s events, calling him Genocide Joe. They now call the Democrat candidate Killer Kamala and heckle her at her appearances.

This wouldn’t happen if the administration wasn’t so weak.

Other left-wing radicals plan to march for abortion.

It’s not Israel that caused this. Hamas did this.

In a statement to the Associated Press, organizer Linda Loew said even though Democrats have “pushed to safeguard reproductive rights at home, the issue is international.” Protesters intend to march for access to “abortion care” across the world.

The Anti-War group finally appeared. They are fine with the Ukraine-Russia war.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments