Dems Building Walls to Prepare for Mostly Peaceful Protests

Law enforcement and city officials in Chicago are building walls around the Democratic National Convention venue to prepare for their violent, close allies of the Left. If the Democrat protesters riot, will they go to prison for years like the J6 protesters?

And why walls? Democrats told us walls don’t work. They build walls to protect communist Democrats, but not Americans from foreign terrorists and criminals.

IRONIC! Democrat officials are now building a wall around the venue for the DNC They are scared of the imminent protests, riots, and lootings. I guess walls really do work Police are also preparing to make mass arrests every night of the convention Nothing like this happened… pic.twitter.com/pHf3aZvRQQ — George (@BehizyTweets) August 17, 2024

Radical pro-Hamas radicals have protested and rioted across the United States since the October 7 massacre in Israel and subsequent war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands are reportedly going to march on the convention which begins tomorrow.

Democrats are worried about the upcoming mostly peaceful protests by their far-left allies.

Nothing says We Feel the JOY of Kamunism like Chicago businesses boarding up in preparation for the mobs of Hamas terrorist supporters and BLM rioters who plan to be there for the Democrat National Convention. https://t.co/1bUY7EUZDF — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) August 17, 2024

They have shown up at Joe Biden’s events, calling him Genocide Joe. They now call the Democrat candidate Killer Kamala and heckle her at her appearances.

This wouldn’t happen if the administration wasn’t so weak.

Other left-wing radicals plan to march for abortion.

It’s not Israel that caused this. Hamas did this.

In a statement to the Associated Press, organizer Linda Loew said even though Democrats have “pushed to safeguard reproductive rights at home, the issue is international.” Protesters intend to march for access to “abortion care” across the world.

The Anti-War group finally appeared. They are fine with the Ukraine-Russia war.

Code Pink founder and far-left activist Medea Benjamin just posted on TikTok that her pussy hat comrades are on their way to Chicago to bring the protests inside of the DNC convention hall. pic.twitter.com/7fSFkLxcKF — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 18, 2024