Kamala’s Housing Plan to Spend Tax $$$ on Commie Buildings

Kamala plans a spending spree for her first 100 days as president as we add a trillion dollars in debt every few months. As part of the administration that built 8 EV charging stations after promising 50,000 a year, Harris promised 3 million new homes and rentals in four years. We need homes to house the millions of illegal foreigners flooding in from around the world.

Currently, the US does not have borders, and everyone from around the world is invited in and offered free housing, food, and healthcare.

She will redistribute the wealth from the middle class through higher taxes.

Her housing plan is YIMBY, Yes, In My Back Yard. It’s a plan to shovel people into small apartments in communist-style highrises. It’s the globalist dream of density housing in lieu of the American Dream.

HIGHER SPENDING IN LOCAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS

Harris is throwing the problem and costs off to local and state governments.

Business Insider reported that Harris’s plan to build all these new housing units is based on “several novel methods.” There is nothing novel about stimulus. Kamala’s planning a tax incentive for builders who construct “starter homes and sell them to first-time buyers.” Part of the plan is to spend $40 billion in taxpayer dollars to “incentivize local housing construction.” This will be on top of the current $20 billion fund that her administration already offers.

The new homes and rentals will be small units. She will tax Americans more to subsidize them and give another $40 billion to help local governments find solutions to the housing shortage her administration created through illegal immigration. The $40 billion sounds like more government waste.

The $20 billion didn’t work, and the $40 billion more won’t.

Milton Friedman said it best: “Keep your eye on how much the Government is spending, because that is the true tax. There is no such thing as an unbalanced budget. You PAY FOR IT either in the form of taxes, or indirectly in the form of inflation or debt.” Fact check: TRUE ✅ pic.twitter.com/QrFNKazVns — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 16, 2024

Kamala plans to give new home buyers $25,000 each, with more for illegal aliens. That means builders will raise the price of each home by $25,000.

Combine that with the food price controls and rent control; we’re talking full-blown communism – scarcity and poverty for all.

It sounds exactly like the globalist plans that Canada is following.

We, too, can be Canada.

Justin Trudeau’s comments on housing in Canada. 2015: “prioritize investment in affordable housing” 2021: “first home out of reach, it’s time to change that” 2023: “housing is not my responsibility” pic.twitter.com/AqqHSjfcjS — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 16, 2023