Dems: Kamala Should Reveal Her Policy Agenda After Nov.

According to Politico, Congressional Democrats are largely content to wait until after the election for Kamala Harris to drill down on her policy agenda.

On Friday, Kamala exposed some of her communist agenda, which even brought criticisms from CNN, the NY Times, and the Washington Post.

DEMOCRATS ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Democrats want people to vote before they find out what is in her plans:

As she picks up the mantle from President Joe Biden and heads into an energized convention next week, the Democratic nominee is slowly rolling out some policy proposals and disavowing some of her former positions. But mostly, she’s leaning into a general positive message that has wider appeal, specifically because it’s light on the details.

Democratic lawmakers call it a savvy strategy. They’d rather lay out a specific plan post-November, when a potential President-elect Harris would have to staff up her administration and determine her governing priorities.

“She doesn’t need to negotiate against herself. We’ve got the biggest possible tent right now,” said Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.), chair of the centrist New Democrats. “I don’t think there’s a real strong reason for her to try to weed out any points of view right now.”

If Americans fall for this, they deserve to live under communist rule, but half the country doesn’t deserve it.

HOW COULD TRUMP CONSIDER LINKING HARRIS WITH BIDEN

In another Politico article, the authors pretend Donald Trump is trying to link Harris and Biden. They are gaslighting us, trying to make Americans think it is a fantastical idea.

Harris is 100% integral to Biden’s agenda, only worse.

Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a prebuttal of sorts to Kamala Harris’ anticipated economic policy rollout later this week, yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation while issuing his own vague promises for a second term.

“She really needs to explain the present suffering she has caused along with Joe Biden,” the former president told a crowd in North Carolina. “By the way, they are a team.”

It was a link Trump returned to repeatedly throughout his hour-plus speech — an effort to blunt Harris’ polling and fundraising momentum by tethering her to Biden. And it comes as the former president has struggled to regain his footing in the race since Harris took Biden’s place.

The article continues as a propaganda piece. The authors demonize everything DJT says line by line. They then claim Harris is not linked to Joe Biden.

I am beginning to believe Democrats want communism.