Dems consider 14th amendment again! Someone, please, make Dems great again

Democratic senators are again looking at the 14th amendment to keep former President Donald Trump from holding office again, The Hill reported. Dems are out of their minds.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no public official who has taken an oath to the Constitution may hold public office again after having “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” The House has officially charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” in his second impeachment on January 14, but he has yet to be convicted of the charge in the Senate. If not, they will likely go with the 14th.

“Insurrection? Rebellion?” Are these people for real? The President literally said to march “peacefully and patriotically”:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said in his speech. “Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for [the] integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time, far longer than this four-year period.”

“If they don’t fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight,” Trump said. “You primary them. We’re going to let you know who they are.”

He also said he and the crowd would “walk down to the Capitol” to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

“We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he said. “You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

To Democrats, the word ‘strong’ means run into the Capitol, steal computers and paintings, vandalize the place, and fight with the police.

Later in the speech, Trump concluded, “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue. We’re going to the Capitol. We’re going to try and give. Democrats are hopeless, and they’re never voting for anything — not even one vote. We’re going to try and give our Republicans the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help…going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So, let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you. God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This is incredible. Thank you very much.”

FASCIST SENATORS

Democratic senators, including Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, told the Hill that the 14th Amendment was, in their view, on the table.

Those three are hard-left haters if ever there were three hard-left haters. These guys need to up their meds.

Why don’t they get slammed for supporting Antifa and Black Lives Matter for four years???

“It’s an idea that’s out there that I think people are contemplating in the accountability space,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who described himself as “quite confident” that Congress could act under the constitutional amendment.

“I just want us to choose a path that maximizes focus on the Biden-Harris agenda,” Kaine added.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said, “The remedies of the 14th Amendment certainly may be appropriate for someone who incites an insurrection as Donald Trump did,” said Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Murphy said, “All of these are questions of the first impression, in terms of constitutionality,” he added. “I certainly think there is a 14th Amendment avenue separate and aside from impeachment.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has already pledged to hold a vote on blocking Trump from holding future office if the Senate votes to convict him as part of an impeachment trial for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” Though conviction requires two-thirds support, barring him from office in a subsequent vote would take only a simple majority.

“After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again,” Schumer said on the Senate floor earlier this week.

As for President Trump’s actions before January 6th, he is and was allowed to say the election was stolen. His followers wanted him to fight. It’s nothing Democrats haven’t done time and again.

Someone, please, make Democrats great again.

