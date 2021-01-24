Mitt thinks the Constitution says remove officeholders from jobs they’re not in

While the text of the Constitution clearly states the opposite, Romney says “the preponderance of opinion is that an impeachment trial is appropriate after someone leaves office.

He knows he’s lying, of course. Either that or he’s as dumb as a rock.

“It’s pretty clear that the effort is constitutional,” Mitt Romney says of the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. He adss that it was appropriate that the House impeached Trump as “incitement to insurrection is an impeachable offense.” pic.twitter.com/b3EQDGkbhj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 24, 2021

The only way one can think the Constitution says to impeach a president no longer in the office is to rationalize.

ROMNEY’S CLOWN SHOW

Convicting Trump would set a very dangerous precedent and it’s exactly what the Founding Fathers didn’t want. It means we can just keep politicizing the process and convicting officeholders we don’t like, even when they are no longer in office.

This is a clown show.

There are reports that Chief Justice Roberts will not preside over this train wreck because he can only preside over the trial of a president and DJT is not the President.

Romney, who cares nothing about the Constitution, just runs on hatred, endorses “the preponderance” of opinion that “an impeachment trial is appropriate after someone leaves office.”

Trump’s conduct “calls for a trial,” he says. “If we’re going to have unity … it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice.”

How in God’s name does impeaching the President of 74 million Americans bring us unity? It will unify RINOs and Democrats, but it won’t be enough to get RINOs elected dog catcher. Senator Paul believes one-third of the party will leave.

Karl Rove says they will leave, but they will come back. Uh, no, they probably won’t until we make America great again. Establishment politicians are so over.

