Dems defend Portland ‘protesters,’ Cohen blames Barr for Epstein’s death

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler and other Democrats are protecting the false image of the rioters as peaceful protesters.

Zoe Lofgren claimed domestic terrorists are only rioting because Federal law enforcement is there. We saw many videos of the perps burning buildings when no law enforcement was present. They’ve been rioting for 60 nights and the feds only went in recently to protect the federal courthouse. And they were rioting prior to that as well. Federal agents reinforced around the July 4th weekend. It’s Lofgren’s way of defending and protecting the rioters, but it’s dishonest.

Steve Cohen went full conspiracy theorist and blamed Bill Barr and ‘secret police’ for Epstein’s death [which was a suicide].

Rep. Steve Cohen falsely claimed that Lafayette Park was cleared for the purpose of the photo op. He then would not allow Barr to rebut that assertion as he denounced federal officers as “the secret police” and somehow tied in the suicide of Epstein…”

This is what all the Democrats are doing. They are making false statements and then won’t allow Bill Barr to respond.

Watch:

Steve Cohen just blamed Barr for Epstein’s suicide: pic.twitter.com/FxzavKsZed — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 28, 2020

Hakeem Jeffries blamed President Trump for the 150,000 virus deaths WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

THE MYTHICAL CREATURES OF PORTLAND