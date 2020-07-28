Rep. Gaetz sends a criminal referral in on the Facebook CEO

Rep. Matt Gaetz put a criminal referral in on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for lying under oath.

Rep. Gaetz referred Zuckerberg to the DOJ for “materially false statements made to Congress while testifying under oath.”

Project Veritas Investigations “have shown ample evidence of some bias and manipulation,” Gaetz said.

He misled Congress when he “repeatedly and categorically denied any bias.” Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony ‘violates the “good faith” provision of Section 230(c)(2)(A) of the Communications Decency Act.’

Watch:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now facing a criminal referral for lying to Congress under oath. Here he is in 2018 answering questions from @tedcruz… Do you think he’s guilty?pic.twitter.com/pWoXiX8BNK — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 27, 2020

