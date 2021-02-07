Dems defined gun ownership as a privilege, not a right

One of the most impactful unconstitutional moves Democrats have made is to define our right to own guns as a ‘privilege’ controlled by the government. That is unconstitutional, but after they stack the Supreme Court, Americans will have to place to go to appeal their civil rights cases on gun ownership.

As for self-defense, your chances of survival are greatly reduced unless you are a criminal.

THE TWO PLANS TO TAKE YOUR GUNS

Democrats currently have two plans to confiscate Americans’ guns. Both involve a new “assault weapons ban” bill that would ban millions of the most commonly-owned firearms.

One plan is Joe Biden’s plan to tax our 2nd amendment. Americans would be forced to pay $200 per semi-automatic rifle/shotgun/handgun or “high capacity” magazine that they own. Gun collectors could end up paying thousands or even tens of thousands for the “privilege” of owning a gun.

If you can’t afford the taxes, you’d have to surrender, destroy, or permanently alter your firearms/magazines. If you do pay the tax, then you would need to register your guns with the ATF (so that the government can come back and confiscate them at a later date).

Most Democrats prefer another bill, the one introduced by the unstable congresswoman from Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee — H.R. 127.

H.R. 127 requires that gun owners notify the government of “the make, model, and the serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored.”

This way, the government knows where to go to confiscate your guns.

It would require that this new gun and gun owner database be made available to “all members of the public, all Federal, State, and local law enforcement authorities, all branches of the United States Armed Forces, and all State and local governments, as defined by the Bureau.”

All gun owners must obtain a Federal license to possess their guns. In order to qualify for a license, gun owners would need to:

(1) pass a background check,

(2) pass a psychological assessment,

(3) complete a training course that includes at least 24 hours of training, and

(4) acquire firearm insurance (which does not even exist yet).

Democrats hope to charge you at least $800 for the license.

If you do not do as you are told, your guns will be confiscated.

The only ones who will own guns will be illegal gun owners and people with money. You can expect to see the illegal Russian gun trade grow on US soil as if we were a Third World nation.

