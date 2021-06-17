Lori Lightfoot Pushes Pan Africanism on Flag Day



















I have come to the conclusion that every right-minded person ought to be a communist. I have hesitated all the time because communism has been misrepresented: I have been brought up on capitalistic literature, which is never satisfactory when it tries to explain working-class misery. I am convinced that no halfway measures will solve the problem…I am prepared to do my little bit to enlighten my countrymen on this point. ~ Albert Nzula, Pan-Africanism and Communism, p.375

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who doesn’t want to talk to white reporters, also doesn’t like America much.

Despite crime soaring under her reign, she only cares about promoting neo-communism. Lightfoot hung the Pan African and Juneteenth flags on FLAG DAY instead of the US flag. She skipped the Pride flag surprisingly.

The WOKES are using flags to diminish the US, not to celebrate.

She is also, allegedly, cruel to staff. Her crazy memo to staff suggests she is unhinged:

Anyone surprised? Meanwhile, Chicago is worse than Kabul in terms of shootings and deaths.

Watch:

The US flag triggers WOKE Democrats because they hate the flag and the USA.

Deeply revealing. A simple tweet. The American flag. Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance……..without another word. And liberal heads EXPLODE. 🤯🤯🤯 3M views, in just 22 hours. Why, do you think, it triggers them so? https://t.co/xj1J2wIR67 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 15, 2021

