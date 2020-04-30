President responds to revelations about General Flynn and “dirty cops”

The Justice Department unsealed FBI files revealing agents discussed their motivations for interviewing him in the Russia probe. They questioned whether they wanted to “get him to lie” so he’d be fired or prosecuted, or get him to admit wrongdoing.

President Trump said today that General Flynn was tormented by “dirty cops:”

President Trump on Gen. Michael Flynn: “You don’t get to be where he is by being bad.” pic.twitter.com/3LvurtyXVM — The Hill (@thehill) April 30, 2020

President Trump also tweeted this, at about 5:17, one host explains how this can be part of a larger picture:

We already knew that James Comey’s FBI was out to get General Flynn and President Trump. But it was worse than we thought. Comey’s failures were part of a larger pattern of misconduct and politicization at the FBI. Durham is coming. pic.twitter.com/gLfW2n7zVI — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 30, 2020

Famed attorney Jonathan Turley calls for the case against General Flynn to be dismissed to preserve justice. He writes:

The note states, “What is our goal? Truth and admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” This may have expressed an honest question over the motivation behind this targeting of Flynn, a decision for which Comey later publicly took credit when he had told an audience that he decided he could “get away” with sending “a couple guys over” to the White House to set up Flynn and make the case.

The new documents also explore how the Justice Department could get Flynn to admit breaking the Logan Act, a law that dates back to from 1799 which makes it a crime for a citizen to intervene in disputes between the United States and foreign governments. It has never been used to convict a citizen and is widely viewed as flagrantly unconstitutional.

In his role as the national security adviser to the president-elect, there was nothing illegal in Flynn meeting with Kislyak. To use this abusive law here was utterly absurd, although other figures such as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates also raised it. Nevertheless, the FBI had latched onto this abusive law to target the retired Army lieutenant general.

THIS IS WHAT “DIRTY COP” COMEY SAID AT THE TIME

Jim Comey is a disgrace to civilized humankind. We’ve been warning you about this snake for years, while the hacks in the media covered for him as long as he was a useful tool to attack Trump. Now you know the truth about THIS piece of garbage. 👇🏻👇🏻pic.twitter.com/4iooXgscPU — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 30, 2020

Prosecutors last year rejected claims they were hiding evidence, saying “the government has exceeded its discovery and disclosure obligations in this matter,” including by providing Flynn with thousands of pages of documents.

They were allowed to hide the information as part of Flynn’s deal but falsely claimed the Flynn attorneys were on a “fishing expedition.” In fact, they knew these documents existed.

There is more to come out, Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, has said:

Former fed prosecutor/Michael Flynn attorney @SidneyPowell1 on newly released emails/notes: “Absolutely damning of [agents’] conduct,” shows “they rejected the advice” of FBI counsel on following protocols pic.twitter.com/oJNRSTfm4V — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2020