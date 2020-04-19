Dems Discover Due Process for Groper Joe Biden

It has been three weeks since Tara Reade, a former Senate staff assistant to Joe Biden, accused him of rape in 1993. CNN has not published one single solitary story on the subject.

CNN ran nearly 700 stories against Justice Kavanaugh on the word of the ditsy unbelievable Christine Blasey Ford. But Tara Reade, nothing.

Where are the ‘believe all women’ Democrats?

They didn’t care at all about the due process at the time of the Blasey Ford incident. Suddenly, they not only believe in due process, they believe in not believing the woman.

CNN published 700 articles on Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey, beginning as soon as her story came out. For Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, CNN is enforcing a strict ban, much less enabling the feeding frenzy they created re: Kavanaugh. https://t.co/1XdAfIbiV9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2020

Joe the Groper:

If women, men and media don’t see the problem with this, ask yourself if you’d trust Biden with your child or grandchild- It’s more than #TaraReade – Tara’s story is what he did then. Read below for more. pic.twitter.com/EvdzGCEdwO — Robbin Milne 🦺⏳ (@RobbinMilne) April 17, 2020

President Trump went after Joe Biden today for his past as a sellout to China. He and his son will sell us out if he wins.

If Sleepy Joe Biden were to win, China would own the United States. pic.twitter.com/4BowTnop4T — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 18, 2020