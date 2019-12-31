Dems explain why legal gun owners can’t have guns in church

A number of left-wing trolls and Democrats have put forth arguments as to why a lawful gun owner should not have a gun in church.

One argument presented by a self-described never Trumper, who is also a professor, is that mass shootings in churches don’t happen that often. He posted this AFTER the church shooting in White Settlement.

His argument is they don’t need guns since it doesn’t happen that often.

So your argument is that it is “dumb” to react to low-probability events like mass shootings by carrying guns to church as a form of protection, but spot on to react to those same exact events by making it harder for law-abiding citizens to get guns? Makes perfect sense. https://t.co/t2J3XRc0t9 pic.twitter.com/E6oEPx0erF — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 30, 2019

A 2017 Texas law allowed the gun owners to bring guns into the West Freeway Church of Christ with the permission of the pastor and members of the church. It saved people from the potential massacre. The only shocking thing is why a law was needed when we have a Second Amendment.

Mass shootings are also low-probability events. Nonetheless, we should still try to do what we can to prevent them and keep our rights.

Biden called the law allowing guns in the normally gun-free church zone “irrational,” “totally irrational.” In actuality, he is irrational.

A law-abiding gun owner stops a church shooter. Thanks to @GovAbbott signing a law allowing good guys with guns to protect themselves in churches. But @JoeBiden says that life-saving law is “irrational.”pic.twitter.com/Qq4uwPwwhC — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 30, 2019

Shannon Watts is a Bloomberg-Everytown fascist troll. She finds that the parishioner was not a good guy with a gun since he was trained. Logic isn’t her strong point.

Seven parishioners stood to take the gunman down.

BREAKING: Shocking no one, the man who killed the gunman in White Settlement was not an average parishioner: He’s a former reserve deputy sheriff, a firearms instructor and gun range owner: https://t.co/TnjHX11HBd https://t.co/5xI2sqDN0T — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 30, 2019

Watts and her troll friends argue that the church members should be disarmed so only the criminal has the gun.

Bloomberg’s Moms Demand group is arguing that the hero and other armed church members should have been disarmed, resulting in further loss of life. In their world, only criminals would have guns and heroes deserve shame. Wow. https://t.co/YVOp8d6fJn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2019

Let’s bring illogical Tom back. He claims he was once a Republican, but that’s as believable as skunks smell great. Mr. Logic linked to an article at the far-left LA Times which rationalizes why people shouldn’t have guns, not in church, not everywhere.

Jerry’s the guy who sees a plane go down and says: “See. Should’ve driven. Or taken that insurance thing they sell at the gate.” So it goes. For those of you who’d like to read the piece from the @latimes, it’s here:https://t.co/FM2M0fcNF5 /3x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 30, 2019

Poor Beto didn’t know what to say so he said guns were the problem in the church shooting. He couldn’t bring himself to say that guns stopped the killer.

It’s not the weapon of choice, it’s the sick, amoral, hedonistic society we live in.

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

Governor Huckabee addressed the core problem: