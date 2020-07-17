Mary Trump sold a lot of books but no evidence she ever met Uncle Donald

Mary Trump’s new book aimed at taking down the President, as she has said repeatedly, sold nearly 1 million books so far. It’s trash and she’s a grifter. Some lies in her book have already been exposed.
She claims she’s heard Trump use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs. She added he’s “virulently racist.” This is an exact replay of disproven or unproven smears made in 2016. It’s 2016 all over again, only worse.
Meanwhile, there isn’t one photo of her with Donald Trump and no evidence she ever even met him. Her father and Donald were estranged.
Radio personality Mark Simone wrote: Media is very careful to not ask Mary Trump whether or not she’s ever actually met Donald Trump. She was in the same room in 2017 for a large family gathering. Eric didn’t recognize her, having never seen her. She has no photograph anywhere of her with Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Jr. responded, saying he hadn’t seen her in 20 years and suggested his father has never met her. “If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years.”
The book should never have made it to press.
Eric Trump’s response to Mary’s gossip tome is, “Every family has one…”
Trump’s brother (Fred Trump), the author’s father was an alcoholic, it killed him. This is pretty well known, and it is why Trump does not drink. The niece and nephew (Mary Trump) received from the estate of the grandparents the same that other grandchildren did, but not their father’s share – which went to remaining siblings (all of which are still living) – Fred Trump predeceased his parents. Fred Trump and the author’s mother were also divorced before his death.
The author and her brother sued the estate. They did obtain access to healthcare monies from a family Trust to provide healthcare. But they lost their suit in court for challenging the will of their grandparents.
So possibly sour grapes for having missed out on significant dollars. They each got $200,000.
Obviously, she’s a Democrat. Why else would she release the book right before the election? The clincher is that there are no photos of her with Uncle Trump.