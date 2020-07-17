Mary Trump sold a lot of books but no evidence she ever met Uncle Donald

Mary Trump’s new book aimed at taking down the President, as she has said repeatedly, sold nearly 1 million books so far. It’s trash and she’s a grifter. Some lies in her book have already been exposed.

She claims she’s heard Trump use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs. She added he’s “virulently racist.” This is an exact replay of disproven or unproven smears made in 2016. It’s 2016 all over again, only worse.

Meanwhile, there isn’t one photo of her with Donald Trump and no evidence she ever even met him. Her father and Donald were estranged.

Radio personality Mark Simone wrote: Media is very careful to not ask Mary Trump whether or not she’s ever actually met Donald Trump. She was in the same room in 2017 for a large family gathering. Eric didn’t recognize her, having never seen her. She has no photograph anywhere of her with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. responded, saying he hadn’t seen her in 20 years and suggested his father has never met her. “If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years.”

The book should never have made it to press.

Eric Trump’s response to Mary’s gossip tome is, “Every family has one…”