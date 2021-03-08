Psaki says $1.9T bill is the most progressive legislation in history









The White House is very far left and Jen Psaki admitted it today. Do you think they used coronavirus as cover for their hard-left agenda?

Claiming a “Covid Relief Bill” surpassed the Social Security Act of 1935 as the “most Progressive” is nothing to celebrate.

We live in a dictatorship. These people don’t care what the people want.

Watch:

The White House brags that the $2 trillion “Covid” bill is “the most progressive piece of legislation in history.” pic.twitter.com/ew9G4lmpAm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Related