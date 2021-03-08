Psaki says $1.9T bill is the most progressive legislation in history

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The White House is very far left and Jen Psaki admitted it today. Do you think they used coronavirus as cover for their hard-left agenda?

Claiming a “Covid Relief Bill” surpassed the Social Security Act of 1935 as the “most Progressive” is nothing to celebrate.

We live in a dictatorship. These people don’t care what the people want.

Watch:

