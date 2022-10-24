Dems GOTV: Voting Rights & Hunt Down Trump Supporters

Matthew Graves, the Biden campaign advisor handling roughly 900 Jan 6 criminal cases and grand jury investigation into Trump, announces new team to investigate and prosecute “voting rights” violations. He’s also getting another $34 million to hunt down Trump supporters. It’s all happening 15 days before the election. This is a Get Out the Vote effort.

FAKE VOTING RIGHTS PROBLEMS TO GET OUT THE VOTE

They’re appointing Election Day Officers to lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

They plan to oversee the election. [Since it’s a Democrat district, the problem must be with Democrats]

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said U.S. Attorney Graves. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

It’s a fraudulent problem right before the election and it’s meant to pump up the voters. No one is keeping people from voting.

$34 MILLION TO HUNT DOWN TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO GET OUT THE VOTE

At the same time, the DOJ is getting another $34 million to arrest, and prosecute Trump supporters, most of whom just walked around, with hundreds let in by the police.

Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a senior GOP appropriator who objected to certifying the election results after the Jan. 6 attack, said he’s open to authorizing more money for the investigation.

“Those people ought to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I don’t have any problem giving the Justice Department the resources it needs to do that,” he said. “I don’t have any problem spending extra money to make sure that anybody that broke into this building is brought to justice.”

Anything to cover his butt as Democrats get out the vote. The DOJ claims it’s “critically needed.”

