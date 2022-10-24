Smoking Gun Study: “Governments Killed Millions of People” Needlessly

A new, non-peer-reviewed study from BioRxiv indicates that the endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-cov-2. In other words, the coronavirus came from a lab. Scientists suggested that early in 2020 and were silenced. Millions died needlessly

The restriction map of SARS-CoV-2 is consistent with many previously reported synthetic coronavirus genomes, meets all the criteria required for an efficient reverse genetic system, differs from closest relatives by a significantly higher rate of synonymous mutations in these synthetic-looking recognitions sites, and has a synthetic fingerprint unlikely to have evolved from its close relatives. We report a high likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 may have originated as an infectious clone assembled in vitro…

Dr. Malone emphasized certain phrases in the lay summary:

Lay Summary: To construct synthetic variants of natural coronaviruses in the lab, researchers often use a method called in vitro genome assembly. This method utilizes special enzymes called restriction enzymes to generate DNA building blocks that then can be “stitched” together in the correct order of the viral genome. To make a virus in the lab, researchers usually engineer the viral genome to add and remove stitching sites, called restriction sites. The ways researchers modify these sites can serve as fingerprints of in vitro genome assembly.

We found that SARS-CoV has the restriction site fingerprint that is typical for synthetic viruses. The synthetic fingerprint of SARS-CoV-2 is anomalous in wild coronaviruses, and common in lab-assembled viruses. The type of mutations (synonymous or silent mutations) that differentiate the restriction sites in SARS-CoV-2 are characteristic of engineering, and the concentration of these silent mutations in the restriction sites is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution.

Both the restriction site fingerprint and the pattern of mutations generating them are extremely unlikely in wild coronaviruses and nearly universal in synthetic viruses. Our findings strongly suggest a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV2.

Dr. Malone said this is the smoking gun and millions died:

Yep, yep and yep. This study, which uses a classic tool for investigating the origins of a virus – and could easily been done by our government, other governments or the World Health Organization but wasn’t… well, it pretty much puts the last nail in the coffin on the question of whether this virus is a wild or synthetic. This is the smoking gun. SARS-CoV-2 is a synthetic virus, made in a lab. It doesn’t get much clearer than this

The authors also note that it’s easy to produce infectious clones. Thus, there is an urgent need for “global coordination on biosafety” to reduce risks on accidental leaks. [And to avoid millions of deaths.]

Dr. Malone broke it down:

…It means that governments, most likely our government here in USA, killed millions of people by conducting dangerous gain-of-function research, which they are still doing!. Note the emphasis on “unintentional laboratory escape.” This also implies that these authors also believe that this virus escaped from a US government funded project.

It is time for some accountability….time for reparations for the millions of lives lost…time for our government to step up and accept responsibility. It is time for an international tribunal.

There is more on his sub stack.

