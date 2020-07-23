Dems have the DOJ watchdog investigating use of force in Portland

Congressional Democrats, members of the public, and the U.S. Attorney in Oregon requested Michael Horowitz to investigate the use of force by the Department of Justice. Horowitz is the internal DOJ watchdog.

This is absurd. It is very obvious that the administration has a responsibility to protect federal buildings and quell the violence.

They are seemingly unconcerned about the domestic terrorists destroying areas of their cities. But they are concerned about law enforcement doing their job. These people are sick. If you vote Democrat, you vote for lawlessness. They want open borders, no punishment for lawbreaking, just therapy, and if the police try to do their job, they are persecuted.

The probe will look into the DOJ’s role and responsibilities in responding to rioting in the two cities for the past two months. The sad thing is that the Marxists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter could win given the tenor of today’s politics.

The Epoch Times published the statement on this link.

The review will also examine the training and instruction that was provided to the DOJ law enforcement personnel; compliance with applicable identification requirements, rules of engagement, and legal authorities; and adherence to DOJ policies regarding the use of less-lethal munitions, chemical agents, and other uses of force.

The watchdog is already examining the use of force in Lafayette Square which Democrats continue to lie about.

The watchdog is coordinating with the Interior Department.

GUTFELD GOES THROUGH THE FACTS ABOUT PORTLAND AND THE REPORTING IN THIS CLIP

“There’s more rioting in Portland, Oregon as Antifa barricaded doors to police buildings and courthouses that taxpayers built, and then, set the structures on fire,” Gutfeld says.

“Or, as the media describes it, ‘nothing special.'”

It’s worth listening to but you might want to rush through Juan’s nonsense.

Watch: