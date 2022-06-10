Flashback to Obama-Biden Advisor’s “Planetary Regime”

The WHO is attempting to establish itself as medical sovereigns over 194 nations. At the same time, the World Economic Forum plans a global empire after The Great Reset. This didn’t happen overnight. It’s long been a dream of the elite.

Flashback to Dreams of a Planetary Regime and Ceding a Little Sovereignty

A senior advisor to the Obama-Biden administration once suggested ceding U.S. sovereignty to globalist institutions, including a “planetary regime” and an international police force, Lifesite reports.

Dr. John Holdren, in his 1977 book Ecoscience: population, resources, environment, he discussed forming “a system of worldwide controls.”

He wrote of coercive, state-back population control to curb the US birth rate.



Holdren and his colleagues suggested that they supported and claim that “many people have recognized this as a goal” that the United States and other countries give away sovereignty to form an international police organization that would enforce global political agendas like population control. (Pages 917-918 and Page 939 in his book)

The suggestion to give away American sovereignty is made more than once in the same book.

He later said he changed his views on the issue.

Another Obama-Biden advisor, Samantha Power suggested ceding a little sovereignty.

The R2P

In 2003, Samantha Power wrote that “giving up a pinch of sovereignty” to organizations such as the UN is good for US security.

Power supported the UN doctrine of Responsibility to Protect (R2P). It states that sovereignty is a responsibility, not a right, and if any nation violates their precepts of governance, the international community has the moral obligation to revoke the nation’s sovereignty and assume control over that nation.

R2P sees every nation as a member of an international community to be governed by that community if they don’t fit into their norms. If a nation wants to go to war, they can only do so with the permission of the UN Security Council. The Council includes Cuba, Syria, Iran, an other similar nations as members.

Under R2P, an idea formulated by the UN in 2005, every government entity has a role in the collective. But it is the UN that will reign supreme.

The Soros Open Society backs the Global Organization for the Responsibility to Protect,, R2P.

As these ideas formulated, the Catholic Church was in the way, but then along came Hans Schellnhuber.

Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founding director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany is one of the globalists who turned Pope Francis into a radical climate change extremist. Schellnhuber has called for an “Earth Constitution” to transcend even the “U.N. Charter.” Along with that there would be a “Global Council” of elite elected by “all the people on Earth.” There would be a “Planetary Court” which would be “transnational”. Everyone could appeal to the court, especially if there are violations of the Earth Constitution.

Remember when that all seemed like it would never go anywhere?

Related