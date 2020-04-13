Dems introduce a bill to free all illegal aliens and stop all enforcement

Democrats are introducing legislation to mandate the release of all illegal aliens from detention and stop all enforcement measures against large numbers of aliens living unlawfully in the country.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal introduced the Federal Immigrant Release for Safety and Security Together (FIRST) Act on Monday.

Many Democrats have called for this and this is what we have to face when they attain power — open borders.

“Detention centers are like a ticking time bomb — they are severely at risk for a COVID-19 outbreak, considering the close quarters in which detainees are housed and a population with much higher rates of underlying health issues,” Booker said in a Monday press release.

He continued: “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly disease, and that means moving people out of detention centers when they do not pose a public safety risk.”

The FIRST Act would release most immigrants out of detention facilities and stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from targeting at-large illegal aliens who are “not deemed a significant public safety risk” during the coronavirus health emergency.

ICE has already scaled down enforcement.

“The federal government is entirely responsible for the safety and wellbeing of immigrants in detention centers and Congress must ensure that ICE is heeding critical public health guidance and keeping immigrants and our communities safe from infection,” said commie Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the bill’s other sponsor.

She added: “By reducing the number of people held in ICE detention centers and making sure those who remain in detention have access to needed soap and proper hygiene products, the FIRST Act reduces the risk to spreading disease and protects immigrants and our public health.”