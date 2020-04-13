On March 9, Dr. Fauci publicly told healthy young people to go on cruises

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, suggested in an interview on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper that lives were lost because the government wasn’t shut down sooner.

In the “third week of February,” Dr. Fauci allegedly recommended to Trump that isolation procedures were necessary to slow the spread of the virus. That’s what he told Tapper.

But in the fourth week of February, on Feb. 29, Fauci told NBC’s ‘Today’ show that Americans shouldn’t be concerned at all about going to malls, theaters, gyms, or anywhere else.

“No. Right now at this moment, there is no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day-by-day basis. Right now the risk is still low, but this could change. I’ve said that many times, even on this program. You got to watch out because although the risk is low now, you don’t need to change anything you’re doing,” he said on ‘Today.’

He told Al Sharpton on his show this weekend that once they knew how bad it was in mid- to the end of January, they were recommending social distancing.

That appears to be inaccurate. At the end of February, Fauci himself was telling Americans they didn’t have to change their lifestyles over the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci told Sharpton yesterday that by the end of January “it became clear that there was community spread, which means that it isn’t just a travel-related case, that there are cases that are in the community under the radar screen, then it became clear that we were in real trouble.”

Fauci added upon questioning that it became clear “we were in real trouble” and that “it was probably about the middle to the end of January.”

ON MARCH 9, DR. FAUCI TOLD HEALTHY YOUNG PEOPLE TO GO ON CRUISES

More than a week later, on March 9, Fauci said there was no reason why a “healthy young person” should not go on a cruise.

“If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship,” he said at a White House coronavirus press briefing., Fauci told John Roberts of Fox News.

Fauci continued, “But the fact is that if you have…an individual who has an underlying condition, particularly an elderly person who has an underlying condition, I would recommend strongly that they do not go on a cruise ship.”

Dr. Fauci is all over the place. Perhaps he is responding to pressure.

At this point, can we suggest politics might play a role in what is going on? The far-left doesn’t care if they hurt the American people to win the election. They want to win in November and, as Speaker Pelosi said, she will do whatever it takes to win.