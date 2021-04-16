Dems introduce a resolution to abolish the Electoral College









The Electoral College is outlined in Article II, Section 1, of the U.S. Constitution. Nonetheless, Democrats have introduced a resolution to abolish the Electoral College. There is no doubt they want to end it, but a resolution carries no weight.

The College gives each state “in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct” electors equal to its representation in Congress.

Abolishing it would take a Constitutional amendment, which would require the votes of two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives, two-thirds of the Senate, and three-fourths of the states.

THE DANGEROUS NPV

They are unlikely to get that so they have devised another scheme – the National Popular Vote Compact, led by Jonathan Soros, George’s son.

The pact, NPV, guarantees their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote, no matter the outcome in their individual states.

The compact would only go into effect once the number of states involved surpasses the 270 Electoral College vote threshold that is required to win the presidency.

Today the pact has the support of states — and Washington D.C. — that total 181 electoral votes, largely those that have gone for Democrats in recent years. As Democrats pour in illegally from our southern border, this remains a real possibility in the future.

It would make us socialists. The Tenth Amendment would be meaningless. And what good would the Senate be?

THE HARDCORE LEFTIST PRESIDENT

The current goal is to stack the courts and abolishing the College at a later time in the not-too-distant future, but it is where they want to go. Democrats definitely plan to stack the lower courts and the Supreme Court is in contention. While Nancy Pelosi says she’s against it, don’t believe her. She sees the anger building and she’s simply tamping it down.

Pelosi has already come out strongly for the Biden commission to study stacking the court. She’s simply chosen a more subtle path and hopes to see it through.

Biden is the most extremely far-left president in our history and he hopes to destroy our Constitution. In addition to the College and the Supreme Court, they want to make DC and Puerto Rico states, they believe in open borders, plan to federalize the police, push AOC’s insane and useless Green New Deal, and plan to put the Central government in charge of everything in your life.

WITH THE NPV

Without the Electoral College and with the NPV, all the states in red would have no say whatsoever in the running of their federal government.

