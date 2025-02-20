Dems keep crying wolf, but Americans are smarter than Dems

In the classic Aesop fable “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” a shepherd boy repeatedly alarmed the villagers by yelling that there was a wolf attacking the flock of sheep. Fearful villagers came rushing to his aid, only to find out there wasn’t a wolf. Eventually they didn’t respond at all. The moral of this fable is not to lie because no one will believe you when you actually need help.



Democrats repeatedly cried wolf in an attempt to stop Donald Trump from being elected. They called him everything from a fascist to a threat to Democracy. Last October, retired Gen. John Kelly and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris both called Donald Trump a fascist. During the 2024 presidential campaign, calling Trump a fascist was a favorite pastime for Democrats.



When the villagers (American voters) stopped responding to the constant name calling by Democrats, the Dems changed tactics. Donald Trump suddenly became a threat to Democracy. Both President Biden and Vice President Harris called Trump a threat to democracy, fundamental freedoms, and the nation. President Biden went so far as to say, “It’s time to put Trump in a bull’s eye.” But after the assassination attempt on Trump, Biden said using that language was a mistake.



But the name calling continued. Democrats found another way to cry wolf. Biden, a segregationist who try to stop school integration in the 1970s, called Mr. Trump a “lifelong racist.”



Nothing seemed to stick. None of these insults resonated with the American people. They saw right through the desperate attacks by Democrats.



Now that Donald Trump has been elected president, Democrats have changed tactics again. They are in opposition mode. Dems are working against the policies Trump ran on, and the work he got elected to do.



Democrats are crying wolf again. President Trump’s policies, they claim, will hurt Americans. Hurt American pocketbooks, hurt their health, hurt the environment, and destroy the economy.



Why are Democrats fighting so hard against President Trump? DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) will cut their pet projects. Elon Musk will expose the corruption and waste that’s rampant within the government.



Democrats have also cried wolf by launching multiple court challenges against President Trump’s policies aimed to protect Americans and the sovereignty of American borders. Americans have demonstrated their support for secure borders, Title IX protection for girl’s women’s sports, and the rule of law. If Democrats oppose Trump that means they oppose all the things American voters are in favor of.



Instead of fighting our foreign enemies, Democrats are fighting the American people. Democrats have cried wolf so many times that the villagers are no longer responding at all.









Image from: fablesofaesop.com

