JD Vance Hits Germany Again on the Issue of Shared Values

JD Vance is doubling down on his criticisms of Germany’s handling of free speech. Some German officials find JD Vance’s criticisms “unacceptable.”

We subsidize Germany’s defense, which is based on shared values. JD Vance made the point that we can’t have shared values if you’re jailing people for saying we should close down our border, canceling elections because you don’t like the result, or you’re so afraid of your own people that you shut them up.

He emphasized that Donald Trump and he see the Europeans as our friends.

This is fantastic. JD Vance is doubling down on Germany's assault on free speech, and he's 100% right. The U.S. has paid for and upheld Germany's security for 80 years based on shared values—but when Germany abandons those values, what's left to protect?

This pro-life Christian in Scotland is not allowed to stand quietly with a placard in protest because of a new Scottish law. It’s a good example of what is happening in the EU.

First buffer zone arrest in Scotland. TODAY. Lady led away in handcuffs. The law in action. People need to understand the nation we are living in.

