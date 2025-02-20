JD Vance Hits Germany Again on the Issue of Shared Values

M Dowling
JD Vance is doubling down on his criticisms of Germany’s handling of free speech. Some German officials find JD Vance’s criticisms “unacceptable.”

We subsidize Germany’s defense, which is based on shared values. JD Vance made the point that we can’t have shared values if you’re jailing people for saying we should close down our border, canceling elections because you don’t like the result, or you’re so afraid of your own people that you shut them up.

He emphasized that Donald Trump and he see the Europeans as our friends.

This pro-life Christian in Scotland is not allowed to stand quietly with a placard in protest because of a new Scottish law. It’s a good example of what is happening in the EU.

 


