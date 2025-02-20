In the NYC Hellhole, a Gang Robbed an Entire Train

Gangs are taking over the New York City subways. They are caught on security cameras, but nothing is done, so what good are security cameras? Some people live in the subway and they are usually not well. Robberies are taking place now as people are going to work.

One teen gang robbed an entire train. They haven’t been caught. A Tren de Aragua gang of robbers who were released immediately went back to their taxpayer-funded shelters. Another criminal was caught 87 times and released each time. Criminals are hurting people for no reason, knowing nothing will happen to them.

Many walk around with masks, so you can’t catch them if you want to catch them, and the police don’t want to since they get released right away.

Criminals in New York City won’t stop because no crime will result in anything happening to the criminal. The felonies are now minor misdemeanors.

The National Guard was supposed to scare criminals away, and it didn’t. Why would it? They plan to put more police on trains, but all they can do is try to scare criminals.

There’s more, watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email