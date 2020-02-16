Lefists are mad at ‘Nazis’ for getting woke Scandinavian Airlines’ ad pulled

Some Swedes, Danes, and Norwegians are irate after Scandinavian Airlines put up an online ad claiming, “there’s no such thing as Scandinavian culture.” The ad was pulled but many on the left are angry since it was so “brilliant” and “clever.” The ad is anti-white and anti-Scandinavian.

The bizarro video entitled, “What is truly Scandinavian?” shows a montage of white Swedes, Norwegians, and Danes catatonically reciting: “What is Scandinavian for real? Absolutely nothing. Everything is copied.”

The ad says people think of “Scandinavian” as Swedish meatballs, open-face sandwiches, and generous parental leave. All of these things were imported from other cultures, not “truly” Scandinavian, the ad further claims.

“We take everything we like on our trips abroad, adjust it a little bit, and it’s a unique ‘Scandinavian’ thing,” the ad states.

They had to pull the ad since Scandinavians aren’t ready yet to become anti-white, anti-Scandinavian, people without an identity.

Watch:

Some people think you’re a Nazi if you don’t like this woke ad:

.@SAS recently released this ad – the nazi shitheads of the interweb went crazy and the airline took the ad down – the ad underlines the value of travelling and learning from other cultures, which pretty much is the most Scandinavian trait. Watch it here:https://t.co/sfee3Bz5Kg — Bjørn Ihler (@bjornih) February 12, 2020

Unsurprisingly, as a Scandinavian who’s spent most of their life abroad and traveling I think the new @SAS ad is 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/BK7x4pEJXV — Nanna Árnadóttir (@NannaArnadottir) February 15, 2020

The Scandinavian Airlines System ad that has the Alt-Shite fascists up in arms.. https://t.co/iGtjM1ydu0 — Ireland against Fascism (@IrlagainstFash) February 15, 2020

SAS rules. (Or their ad agency)

Brilliant commercial.https://t.co/CnBYeETwBv — paul hansen (@paulhansen64) February 12, 2020

Some support for @SAS please folks, getting rw trolls after a very honest and clever ad they’ve been forced to withdraw due to snowflakey toddlers! Scandinavian airline ad pulled after online criticism https://t.co/Vzhtpzw4vu — Me, who else would I be? All woman too, durh. (@PauIaGoIdingBF) February 12, 2020

Some saw it for what it is:

This ad was hateful against Scandinavian people. If they ran such an ad concerning Israel, SAS would be condemned for ‘antisemitism’ and advocating ethnic cleansing. https://t.co/EOVZRHKeZ0 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) February 12, 2020

SAS Airlines made a paid propaganda ad saying Scandinavian people or culture doesn’t exist, good to know who I never will fly with ever again. These companies wanna play political games, people will play back @SAS pic.twitter.com/M1QcoXrFgs — phoneinf (@phoneinf) February 12, 2020

‘Absolutely Nothing Scandinavian’: SAS Erases Globalist Ad From YouTube After Public Outrage – Video: https://t.co/hG1uTNfkoP pic.twitter.com/6Q3yUcli3m — Finch (@CorsarioScout) February 16, 2020

One Danish politician saying the airline was “spitting” on Scandinavian culture with the “disgusting” commercial. https://t.co/X3QO8lbb27 — euronews (@euronews) February 13, 2020