Sad Juneteenth Celebration with Shootings and Stabbings

A Juneteenth celebration with about 1,000 people in Oakland, California, turned violent when multiple people were shot and stabbed near Lake Merritt.

The residents are trying to recall the new Oakland mayor who prioritized diversity.

According to Lokmat Times, one person was reported killed and eight injured. Other reports say no one was killed, and four were injured.

This is typical for Oakland.

Freed only to be re enslaved by the brain cancer that is black gangster culture. MLK would be furious if he saw you fucking clowns with your gold teeth shooting at one another. Pull your pants up. Speak properly. Work hard. Raise respectable families. Your grandparents did it! https://t.co/z4HGQSNyhU — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) June 20, 2024

#UPDATE: Officials are now reporting that Eight people have been hospitalized with four being shot, and another was hit by a car after a shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration. The exact number of people who have been stabbed is not yet known as the situation is… pic.twitter.com/L6CQfS09WO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 20, 2024

Gavin Newsom lectures Lousiana on crime while this is happening in California pic.twitter.com/NLmON5HOlj — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 20, 2024

Related