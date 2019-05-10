Dems’ NM candidate appears to be an anti-Semite

Former CIA ‘officer’ Valerie Plame, who recently announced that she intends to run for Congress in New Mexico, tweeted a link to a story in 2017 blaming Jews for America’s wars. It was reposted on Thursday.

She originally became famous in 2003 for a story by Robert Novak in which she was outed as a CIA operative.

Basically, her job was to listen in on conversations at cocktail parties. She blew the exposure of her role out of proportion to hurt then-President Bush and the Republican administration. An innocent man, Scooter Libby, was ruined and went to prison over it. People knew he was innocent and kept it secret. And most people knew before the article that she was an alleged “spy.”

“America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,” Plame tweeted in 2017, linking to an article from The Unz Review, which had a similar title.

The article Plame tweeted suggested that American Jews should be labeled as such whenever they appear on TV or voice their opinion.

“For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is ‘Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.’ That would be kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison – translating roughly as ‘ingest even the tiniest little dosage of the nonsense spewed by Bill Kristol at your own peril.”

The author of the article, Philip Giraldi, was almost immediately fired by “The American Conservative, where he had been a regular contributor for fourteen years.”

She has been backtracking since Thursday and she deleted her comments. However, she has done it before.

The Federalist reports that “In 2015, she shared a link to a post criticizing the role of Jewish people serving in Congress.”

She claims she can’t be an anti-Semite because she has Jewish ancestry, but obviously, she can be and is.

YASHIR ALI ISN’T SURPRISED

Reporter Yashir Ali calls her a narcissist. Most people who know her seem to agree. He pointed out her behavior after she ranted about being outed in 2003.

1. No one should be surprised Valerie Plame Wilson tweets out anti-semitic crap…she has always been a narcissist https://t.co/9eeVYDzN6f — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2017

3. Nothing like a former CIA Officer appearing on a Kremlin run channel. Also unsurprisingly RT calls her an “agent”- inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/caYakXnjjh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2017

If the DCCC and the DNC accept another anti-Semite as a candidate, it sure does show who they are now. They already have several anti-Semites in Congress.