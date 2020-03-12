Dems pass bill to keep Trump from ordering travel bans during virus crisis

The House and Senate Democrats are so concerned about the American public that they decided to pass a bill stripping the President of his legal authority to impose travel bans to protect American citizens.

CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear that the China travel ban greatly slowed the spread of coronavirus in this country. This evening the President stopped travel from Europe except the UK since Europe did not institute China travel bans and are in much worse shape than we are. Europeans coming into the United States and spreading the illness.

While the spreading of Wuhan Virus continues, Speaker Pelosi is playing politics and trying to keep the President from doing his job.

The president implemented travel bans on China and Iran, two heavily affected nations, and it is well within his responsibilities in this health emergency. Speaker Pelosi is out to stop him for political expediency, without regard for the safety and welfare of her countrymen.

THE NO BAN ACT

The “No Ban Act,” introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats, would have prevented the President from immediately implementing a travel ban on China once the outbreak of the coronavirus spread past its origins of Wuhan.

The No Ban Act would have allowed travelers from Wuhan to continue to arrive in the U.S. while the president received guidance from Congress, a long, slow process, perhaps an impossible one.

“This bill imposes limitations on the President’s authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States and terminates certain presidential actions implementing such restrictions,” a summary of the legislation reads.

The legislation would mandate Trump “only issue a restriction when required to address a compelling government interest,” though that interest is not defined. Before imposing a travel ban, Trump would have to “consult with Congress,” the legislation dictates.

Pelosi wants to control everything by assuming the powers of the presidency.

Additionally, Democrat Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Christopher Coons (D-DE), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced legislation to stop Trump’s recent expansion of a travel ban on some legal immigration from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Sudan, along with Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The legislation states:

No funds, resources, or fees made available to the Secretary of Homeland Security, or to any other official of a Federal agency, by any Act of Congress for any fiscal year may be used to implement or enforce Presidential Proclamation 9983 … which restricts the entry into the United States of nationals of certain countries.

That case was already fought in the courts and President Trump won it.

On top of this, Democrats’ fight to keep U.S. borders open to the world during the spread of the coronavirus. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) this week explicitly said he would not close America’s borders to protect Americans from the coronavirus. Former Vice President Joseph Biden has said the same thing, if he even knows what he is saying. There are Chinese people coming across our borders illegally, and at least three were kept in confinement due to some type of illness.

Our borders are still open and people with all manner of illnesses are allowed in regardless. Thank a Democrat.