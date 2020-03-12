President gives his ‘complete and total endorsement’ to Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions

President Trump endorsed Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions and he did so enthusiastically. He hinted this was coming when Jeff Sessions came in second to Tuberville, forcing a runoff. The President criticized Sessions for not winning after having served as the senator from Alabama.

That’s great news. We feel a little sorry about the former Attorney General, but he really let the President down and there is nothing to say he won’t do it again. Also, Tuberville can defeat Democrat Doug Jones.

A recent poll showed Tuberville leading Jeff Sessions by 12 points (52/40) in Alabama.

About Mr. Tuberville, the President said he “was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

His endorsement in Alabama is a big deal.

The President stuck to his promise to let the primary play out without interfering.

THE TWEETS

THE PRESIDENT DIDN’T WANT HIM

During his CPAC speech earlier this month, he mimicked his former Attorney General over his decision to recuse himself in the federal Russia probe.

“And the attorney general says ‘I’m gonna recuse myself,’ ” Trump said, appearing to imitate Sessions as the crowd booed.

If it sounds harsh, it isn’t. Jeff Sessions said he recused himself out of his sense of honor and we take him at his word. However, he should have resigned. His recusal from the Russia probe was immediately after he was approved as the Attorney General.

As a result of the recusal, the President was forced to suffer nearly four years of a fraudulent Russia collusion probe.

A MISERABLE FAILURE

Trump’s former attorney John Dowd put it succinctly in a podcast in April of last year.

“[Sessions] was just a miserable failure as an attorney general, I don’t feel sorry for him at all. [Trump] had good reasons to be upset with Sessions’ performance.”

“The guy [Sessions] hurt him. He hurt him. He did tremendous injury to the president, and shame on him for doing it. And I agree with the president. I’d have fired the son of a bitch right away.”

The fact that the probe happened at all still outrages Dowd. Sessions didn’t even know Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller or how any of it came about.

There wasn’t even a crime. Rosenstein acted very unprofessionally.

Sessions recused himself and then he was blindsided by the Mueller news.

“Sessions was just horrified,” Dowd said. “He was so embarrassed. And the president said [to Sessions] how could you not know?”

It wasn’t only Sessions, his chief of staff didn’t know either. “And Jody Hunt, who was the chief of staff for the attorney general, did not know, and he was horrified. And poor Sessions resigned right then and there. They started drafting a resignation letter. He was so embarrassed and humiliated.”

It’s unfortunate the President didn’t let him leave right then and there.

SESSIONS SUPPORTED ROSENSTEIN, NOT THE PRESIDENT

After Rosenstein blindsided him, Sessions praised him.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “My deputy, Rod Rosenstein, is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him.” pic.twitter.com/4vwB7ASvps — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2018

Sessions was an Attorney General in name only and was labeled “worthless” by Jason Chaffetz. Even as Rosenstein was stonewalling the House in their efforts to investigate, Sessions was photographed at dinner with him. He was snookered.

We always liked Sessions and his weakness in the role was very disappointing and shocking. It’s time for him to give up the ghost.