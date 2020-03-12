Stock Futures trading halted and Trump’s proclamation

Stock futures trading halted for a second time this week to keep markets from falling through the floor.

Stock futures hit ‘limit down’ for the second time this week overnight Thursday as global markets plunged.

The coronavirus and the oil war are setting off plummeting stocks.

Same as on Monday, futures on the S&P 500 triggered a halt following a 5% decline in pre-market trading.

Futures on the Dow and the Nasdaq-100 also hit this limitation. At last count, futures were just above that threshold and so they were trading once again.

The rules are put in place to reduce panic and foster orderly market functioning.

SLIP UP ON THE PRESIDENT’S PROCLAMATION

Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink wrote on Twitter, POTUS stumbled on his words and said Europe “prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things” BUT the coming 212(F) proclamation only applies to human beings, not goods and cargo.

This is his speech in which he says it applies to goods and cargo as he gets approval:

The ban does NOT include goods and cargo.

THE PROCLAMATION

Proclamation—Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who P by Johannah Winter on Scribd