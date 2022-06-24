Dems Plan a Full-On Insurrection Against the 3rd Branch of Government

Democrats are calling for insurrection at the US Supreme Court and as a result, bus after bus filled with riot officers are forced to risk their lives as they pour into the area to protect the Court and fellow Americans from Democrat Brownshirts. As we wrote earlier, Lila Rose said DHS is warning churches and pregnancy centers to prepare for a night of rage.

Democrats want to use this violent action as a get-out-the-vote action. This is what you vote for when you vote for Democrats.

Speaker Pelosi gave a barely coherent speech railing against the decision.

There are snipers on the roof of the US Supreme Court. These Democrats are trying to stop the government, period.

The busloads of riot police to protect our 3rd branch of government:

As radicals call for violence, Joe Biden remains silent. So far, all he has said is the overturning of Roe is a “very solemn moment”. He also said Republicans are leading us down “ an extreme path”.  That’s untrue. What is extreme is killing unborn babies brutally to the moment of birth for any reason.

Radical leftist Maxine Watters is trying to start an insurrection against the 3rd branch of government. She is screaming and riling up the crowds, telling them to “Hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Watters is calling for people to fill the streets.

A New York City organization of radicals is tweeting, “@#$ the church, @#$ the state.” Apparently, our 3rd branch of government as well.

Union Square will be a crazy leftist mess tonight.

Jane’s Revenge says it’s “open season” on pro-life centers. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since no one has tamped them down. In fact, Democrats have used them as their Brownshirt army.


