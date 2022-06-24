Radical Abortionists Attack Rep. Greene, Threaten to Burn Down the Court

Marjorie Taylor Greene was outside the Supreme Court today when the verdict was announced. A lot of people left thinking the announcement wasn’t coming. She told RSBN that the radical abortionists are threatening to burn down the US Supreme Court. Soon after, she was attacked by some of these lunatic insurrectionists. They are the real insurrectionists.

She said she was “overjoyed” by the decision. As she said, “it’s not entirely over. We have people over here who are screaming, demanding to be able to murder babies. But they still can do it. So what they’re demanding hasn’t been taken away from them. They can still kill a baby in the womb. But what has happened is we can allow states to choose.”

As she said, the Left threatened “a real insurrection today.”

“They have threatened to burn down the Supreme Court. Jane’s Revenge, Ruth Sent Us, these are real domestic terrorists.”

Our prayers were answers at the Supreme Court today! Roe is overturned and we are one step closer to ending the mass genocide of abortion in America. pic.twitter.com/zuP6HByg0l — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene was attacked by radical abortionists:

It’s begun. @RepMTG was just attacked by Radical Abortionists. Terrorism is going to flood the streets of DC tonight, stay the hell inside and get out of cities. pic.twitter.com/W9Z6EWSs3o — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 24, 2022

She thanked Donald Trump, who praised the decision today.

The Supreme Court has sided with the state of Mississippi and overturned Roe v. Wade.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Alito asserted that Roe was “egregiously wrong” and “on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Read the decision here or at Scotus Blog.

The Justices are saving the Republic by standing up for the Constitution.

AOC is calling for an insurrection:

AOC just launched an insurrection. Any violence and rioting is a direct result of Democrat marching orders. pic.twitter.com/VvAwMrEePH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2022

Related