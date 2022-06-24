Radical Abortionists Attack Rep. Greene, Threaten to Burn Down the Court

By
M Dowling
-
5
494

Marjorie Taylor Greene was outside the Supreme Court today when the verdict was announced. A lot of people left thinking the announcement wasn’t coming. She told RSBN that the radical abortionists are threatening to burn down the US Supreme Court. Soon after, she was attacked by some of these lunatic insurrectionists. They are the real insurrectionists.

She said she was “overjoyed” by the decision. As she said, “it’s not entirely over. We have people over here who are screaming, demanding to be able to murder babies.  But they still can do it.  So what they’re demanding hasn’t been taken away from them.  They can still kill a baby in the womb.  But what has happened is we can allow states to choose.”

As she said, the Left threatened “a real insurrection today.”

“They have threatened to burn down the Supreme Court.  Jane’s Revenge, Ruth Sent Us, these are real domestic terrorists.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was attacked by radical abortionists:

She thanked Donald Trump, who praised the decision today.

The Supreme Court has sided with the state of Mississippi and overturned Roe v. Wade.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Alito asserted that Roe was “egregiously wrong” and “on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Read the decision here or at Scotus Blog.

The Justices are saving the Republic by standing up for the Constitution.

AOC is calling for an insurrection:


Meremortal
Meremortal
18 seconds ago

There are some radical politicians who should be arrested for fomenting insurrection by lying about the Supreme Court’s ruling and what it means. They are trying to reject our judicial system by way of mob violence.

0
Reply
Bev
Bev
11 minutes ago

Every human being has the right to “LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, and that includes the unborn human.

Rep. Greene is a true-blue Patriot. I hope POTUS Trump will remember her support and courage in 2024.

0
Reply
joetote
joetote
56 minutes ago

Oh no! The Court abolished abortion! NOT!
The court corrected a wrong when they threw it back to the states. The court does not have the right to either enact law or establish new rights.
As Judge Bork argues in his book Slouching Towards Gomorrah there have been far to many times the court has gone beyond their scope. The Yonkers desegregation busing case, while in many minds, morally correct was and is unconstitutional. The court made new law.
Yesterday’s decision on gun rights, correct and adhering to the law of the land.
And now abortion. forget which side you are on with any of these cases. Are the rulings Constitutionally sound? They are not and thus had to be corrected.
I’m no scholar, but the Constitution is actually quite succinct as to the law of the land. This BS of the Legislature or the Executive branch wanting the courts to enact law has got to stop and this is a good beginning

1
Reply
Plato
Plato
16 minutes ago
Reply to  joetote

They want the courts and faceless federal agencies to do their dirty work. If they did it themselves they: 1) be actually earning their pay (and we can’t have that) and 2) they would have to TAKE RESPONSIBILITY for their actions. Which would result in an election loss! This is not rocket science here. You see the game well.

0
Reply
Scott D
Scott D
1 hour ago

Somebody send in the Kyle

0
Reply