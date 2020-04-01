Dems plan to form a 9/11 Commission to probe Admin’s handling of the virus

Socialist Democrats became irate when they were accused of politicizing the coronavirus. They even claimed the President called the virus a “hoax” when he said the politicization of the virus was a hoax. So, what are they doing now, in the middle of the virus crisis? They are politicizing it.

According to NBC News, Democrats are meeting to discuss the formation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the President’s handling of the virus.

This is what Democrats are doing during a crisis — plotting against the President and his administration.

The report states that one option could be a plan to review the administration’s response in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, two of NBC News’ anonymous sources said.

The review would focus on lessons learned about the government’s preparedness and what the administration could have handled better. Of course, it’s only to ensure it’s done better the next time [sure it is].

While they’re at it, they should examine their constant attacks on the President with the Russia hoax, the sham impeachment, and all the many little attacks by them and their media every day. They did that instead of watching what was going on with the virus. They only became engaged in March.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman, liar Adam Schiff says he is working on a draft of a bill to form a commission.

The only good thing about this virus is not having to see Schiff or Nadler, but here we go again — Russia 3.0.

Here You go:

After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes. Once we’ve recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I’m working on a bill to do that.https://t.co/uqO3BwVldN — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 1, 2020

This is yet another attack on the President, his followers, and any Republican who dares to run for. the presidency again.

They might delay it until after the election, but if the virus crisis ends soon, they won’t.